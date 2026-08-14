PAN card blunders that can cost you dearly
What's the story
The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an important financial document in India. It serves as a unique identifier for individuals and entities in the tax system. However, there are several common mistakes that can lead to serious financial consequences. Understanding these pitfalls is crucial for maintaining financial health and avoiding unnecessary penalties. Here are five common PAN card mistakes to avoid.
Mistake 1
Incorrect personal details on PAN card
One of the most common mistakes is entering incorrect personal details, such as name, date of birth, or address.
These errors can lead to discrepancies in tax records and may result in penalties or legal issues.
It is important to double-check all information before submitting the application to ensure accuracy and avoid future complications.
Mistake 2
Not linking PAN with Aadhaar card
Failing to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card can lead to your income tax returns being processed.
The government has made it mandatory to link the two documents for filing returns.
Not linking them on time can result in the inability to file returns or even penalties.
It is important to link these documents on time to avoid any disruption in the tax filing process.
Mistake 3
Ignoring updates after personal changes
After major life events like marriage, divorce, or relocation, it is important to update your PAN card details.
Ignoring these updates can create a mismatch between your PAN card and other official documents.
This mismatch can lead to complications while filing taxes or applying for loans.
Hence, it is important to keep your PAN card details updated after any major personal changes.
Mistake 4
Not verifying PAN status regularly
Many people forget to check their PAN status regularly, which is a mistake.
By not doing so, they could find out that their PAN has been deactivated due to non-compliance with tax regulations or other reasons.
This can lead to delays in filing taxes and possibly even penalties from the income tax department.
Regularly checking your PAN status helps you catch any issues early on.
Mistake 5
Failing to report lost or stolen PAN card promptly
Not reporting a lost or stolen PAN card immediately can lead to misuse by unauthorized persons, resulting in financial fraud or identity theft.
This can have severe legal repercussions for the cardholder if not addressed quickly.
It is crucial to report such incidents without delay to safeguard against potential risks and protect personal financial information.