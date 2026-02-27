Panacea Biotec's dengue vaccine enters Phase III trials

DengiAll could become India's 1st-ever single-dose dengue vaccine

DengiAll could become India's first-ever single-dose dengue vaccine—and one of the few worldwide—making protection much simpler than current multi-dose options.

It targets all four types of the virus and still needs approval from Indian regulators before it can be widely used, while WHO prequalification would be required for large-scale international use.

With nearly half the world at risk of dengue, this is a hopeful step forward for public health.