Panacea Biotec's dengue vaccine enters Phase III trials
Big news on the health front: Panacea Biotec's dengue vaccine, DengiAll, entered Phase III trials in India in 2024.
This comes as the country faces a spike in dengue cases—over a million since 2021—with around 1,500 deaths.
The new vaccine is being tested on 10,000 people and could be rolled out by 2027 if all goes well.
DengiAll could become India's 1st-ever single-dose dengue vaccine
DengiAll could become India's first-ever single-dose dengue vaccine—and one of the few worldwide—making protection much simpler than current multi-dose options.
It targets all four types of the virus and still needs approval from Indian regulators before it can be widely used, while WHO prequalification would be required for large-scale international use.
With nearly half the world at risk of dengue, this is a hopeful step forward for public health.