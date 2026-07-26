Panaji candlelight march triggers FIR and man detained over placard
India
A Monday candlelight march in Panaji, Goa, supporting Delhi's Jantar Mantar demonstrations led to an FIR against unknown supporters of CJP and protesters.
On Saturday, police detained a man carrying a "Free Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Bhima Koregaon 16" placard. He didn't have ID.
BJP sit-in and opposition backlash
The BJP Yuva Morcha quickly held a sit-in at Panaji Police Station, demanding action against those behind the placard.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders pushed back after a BJP vice president called protesters "cockroaches" online.
Earlier in the week, locals joined a candlelight march in support of Delhi's protests against the arrests of Khalid and Imam.