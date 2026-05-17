Panch Kedar's Rudranath temple reopens May 18 after Vedic rituals
India
Rudranath Temple in Uttarakhand is opening its doors again on May 18, kicking off the summer pilgrimage season.
It's one of the five Panch Kedar shrines, and devotees can visit after traditional Vedic rituals wrap up at noon.
Dev doli leaves Gopinath Temple
The deity's ceremonial palanquin, called Dev Doli, started its journey from Gopinath Temple with prayers, chants, flowers, and a Garhwal Rifles band.
The procession stops overnight at Lweeti Khark before reaching Rudranath Temple by Monday.
If you're planning to go, get ready for an 18-km trek.