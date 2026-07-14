Panchayat silences 3-year-old's rape after suspect pays 'fine' for feast 

Of the total fine, ₹20,000 was to be paid upfront to panchayat members and the remaining amount was to be given to the survivor's family within a week.

The accused allegedly paid this amount immediately and the panchayat members reportedly used it for a feast with meat and liquor.

A police team visited the village in the evening and arrested the accused after receiving information that the victim's family was being pressured by villagers not to approach the police.