Panchkula CBI court discharges ex-judge Sudhir Parmar of corruption charges India Apr 21, 2026

A special CBI court in Panchkula has discharged former judge Sudhir Parmar and four others of corruption charges, saying there just was not enough evidence to back up the claims.

The original case accused Parmar of showing favoritism to big developers while he was a judge, but those allegations did not hold up in court.