Panchkula CBI court discharges ex-judge Sudhir Parmar of corruption charges
India
A special CBI court in Panchkula has discharged former judge Sudhir Parmar and four others of corruption charges, saying there just was not enough evidence to back up the claims.
The original case accused Parmar of showing favoritism to big developers while he was a judge, but those allegations did not hold up in court.
Defense: WhatsApp evidence untraceable, nepotism undermined
The defense pointed out that key evidence, like supposed WhatsApp chats asking for bribes, could not actually be traced.
They also clarified that Ajay Parmar started at M3M before Sudhir became a judge, which shot down nepotism claims.
Also, Sudhir had not even handled cases involving those developers.
With these points, the court allowed the discharge pleas, clearing everyone involved.