Panchkula civic officials evict elderly from Sector 27 old-age home
On Tuesday, elderly residents were suddenly evicted from the municipal old-age home in Panchkula's Sector 27.
Civic officials reportedly broke in by scaling gates and breaking locks after the agency running the place lost its contract over alleged violations.
The move has sparked real concerns about the safety and well-being of these seniors.
Panchkula court order clashes with conversion
There's a legal dispute brewing too, since a court had previously ordered that the building stay an old-age home, not be turned into anything else.
Health care staff criticized how some residents were removed without proper medical care.
Now, instead of housing seniors, the spot has been put up as the office of its assistant engineer.
The agency says an appeal was supposed to be heard on September 30 and calls the action unfair.