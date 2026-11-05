Panchkula government school girl allegedly assaulted by 3rd grader
A serious incident at a Panchkula government school has everyone talking: a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a third-grade student.
The victim's uncle believes the boy's interest in violent video games like PUBG may have influenced his actions: a point the boy's father reportedly confirmed the boy used to play PUBG and other such games.
The case has highlighted big concerns about how safe kids really are at school, especially since the family questioned how the incident went unnoticed despite CCTV cameras being monitored from the principal's office.
FIRs filed and 2 teachers suspended
After the assault, two teachers were suspended, and the Haryana Education Department is investigating.
The victim's family said separate FIRs were registered against both the accused student and the school, demanding better security and accountability.
Meanwhile, child rights authorities have stepped in to review what went wrong.
Thankfully, the young girl is under medical care and said to be improving.