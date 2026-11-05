Panchkula government school girl allegedly assaulted by 3rd grader

A serious incident at a Panchkula government school has everyone talking: a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a third-grade student.

The victim's uncle believes the boy's interest in violent video games like PUBG may have influenced his actions: a point the boy's father reportedly confirmed the boy used to play PUBG and other such games.

The case has highlighted big concerns about how safe kids really are at school, especially since the family questioned how the incident went unnoticed despite CCTV cameras being monitored from the principal's office.