Panchkula Morni Hills bus brake failure injures about 20 students India Mar 29, 2026

A bus carrying nearly 50 students from Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Department had a scary moment in Panchkula's Morni Hills on Sunday morning (around 10 am) when its brakes failed.

Thanks to the driver's quick thinking, what could have been a disaster was avoided, though about 20 students did get injured and are now being treated at Civil Hospital, all reportedly out of danger.