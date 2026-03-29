Panchkula Morni Hills bus brake failure injures about 20 students
India
A bus carrying nearly 50 students from Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Department had a scary moment in Panchkula's Morni Hills on Sunday morning (around 10 am) when its brakes failed.
Thanks to the driver's quick thinking, what could have been a disaster was avoided, though about 20 students did get injured and are now being treated at Civil Hospital, all reportedly out of danger.
Driver crashed bus into divider
The bus was headed from Nature Camp Thapli to Chandigarh when the brakes gave out on a winding hill road.
The driver managed to steer through three sharp turns and finally crashed into a divider at a V-shaped bend, stopping the bus from plunging into a gorge.
An investigation has been initiated.