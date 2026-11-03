Panchkula school alleged assault by 8-year-old boy prompts gaming probe
India
An eight-year-old boy at a Panchkula school allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl, and the victim's uncle said his behavior could be linked to violent games like PUBG.
Police are now looking into whether gaming played a role in the incident, alongside other factors.
School principal and 2 staff suspended
The boy has been sent for psychological evaluation, while the school's principal and two staff members have been suspended after safety lapses came to light.
The girl is recovering in the hospital, and her family is calling for justice and better safety in schools as authorities continue their investigation.