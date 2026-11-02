Panchkula school suspends principal, teachers after boy allegedly attacks girl
A troubling incident at a Panchkula government school has left many concerned: a Class III boy allegedly admitted to attacking a six-year-old girl with a brick after saying she teased him.
At first, he tried to blame others, but later allegedly admitted to the attack.
The case has put the spotlight on how safe children really are at school, leading to the suspension of the principal and two teachers.
Authorities probe influences and school safety
The attack happened in an empty classroom with no teacher around, and after it was over, the room got locked.
The injured girl was found by her family inside the locked classroom after the auto-rickshaw driver alerted them, and police later checked CCTV footage and questioned the boy again.
Authorities are now looking into what might have influenced his actions (including violent video games), and he has been sent to an Observation Home for now while further legal steps are being decided.
The investigation into both his behavior and school safety is ongoing.