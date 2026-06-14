Pandharpur pickup crashes into well killing at least 14 pilgrims
India
A heartbreaking accident in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, left at least 14 pilgrims dead and several injured when their pickup truck crashed into a well on Sunday.
Many passengers were trapped underwater before rescue teams and locals managed to pull out survivors and recover bodies.
The injured are now being treated at local hospitals.
Pandharpur pilgrimage crowds highlight travel risks
Pandharpur is a busy pilgrimage spot, with crowds of devotees traveling for temple visits year-round.
This tragedy highlights the risks involved when large groups hit the road for religious journeys.