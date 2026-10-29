Pandit labels Shah 'compulsive abuser' for Jamia Millia Islamia backing
Producer Ashoke Pandit has publicly criticized veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for backing Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting for their student union.
Pandit labeled Shah a "compulsive abuser," saying his outspoken comments are hurting his own image.
He also suggested that Shah's reactions stem from disagreements with films like Kashmir Files, which clash with his views.
Pandit Shah exchange highlights political divides
Pandit went further, hinting that Shah's frustration with current film trends might need professional help, and described it as a sign of deeper dissatisfaction.
Meanwhile, Shah has been vocal about issues in education, accusing the BJP-led central government of trying to demoralize young people.
This back-and-forth highlights ongoing divides in how public figures engage with student activism and politics in India.