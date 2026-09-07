Pandu river floods hit nearly 40,000 in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat
India
Massive floods from the overflowing Pandu River have affected nearly 40,000 people in Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat, with over 1,000 houses affected.
The water level at the Kanpur Barrage hit 114.2 meters on September 7, just shy of the danger mark, leaving many families scrambling for safety.
NDRF assists evacuations in Pipauri
Rescue teams like the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are helping evacuate stranded residents, especially in hard-hit areas like Pipauri.
Relief camps have popped up to provide food and shelter, while health workers are running daily medical camps and spraying for mosquitoes to prevent disease outbreaks.
Roads and bridges are flooded too, cutting off some villages and making travel tough for everyone affected.