Panel completes probe into Yashwant Varma, hands report to Birla
A special committee has wrapped up its investigation into Justice Yashwant Varma and handed the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The inquiry started after Parliament moved for his removal last year, and even though Varma resigned in April 2026, the president has not accepted it yet, so things are still up in the air.
Alleged unaccounted cash at Varma home
The whole case began when unaccounted cash was allegedly found at Varma's official home in Delhi after a fire.
A Supreme Court in-house inquiry panel was not satisfied with his explanation, so then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna recommended action.
A three-member panel (which was reshuffled earlier this year) looked into everything, and their findings could decide what happens next, likely during Parliament's upcoming monsoon session.