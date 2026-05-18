Panel completes probe into Yashwant Varma, hands report to Birla India May 18, 2026

A special committee has wrapped up its investigation into Justice Yashwant Varma and handed the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The inquiry started after Parliament moved for his removal last year, and even though Varma resigned in April 2026, the president has not accepted it yet, so things are still up in the air.