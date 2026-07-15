Panel finds high-speed rail plan incomplete, Kerala halts land purchases
India
Kerala has put the brakes on buying land for its high-speed rail project after an expert panel said the plan, put together by DMRC and E Sreedharan, was incomplete.
The panel wants key studies on whether the project is actually doable and worth it before anything moves forward.
Panel flags freight omission, wants studies
The experts flagged that the current plan only focuses on passenger travel, leaving out freight, which could hurt its financial future.
They also noted missing information about land availability, connecting with other transport options, and how many people would actually use it.
Minister VD Satheesan said they are being extra careful this time to avoid mistakes from past projects, stressing that a full report should only come after these gaps are fixed.