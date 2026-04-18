Panel probes forced conversions, sexual harassment at TCS Nashik office
A special four-member panel, including a retired judge and a retired IPS officer, is now investigating serious claims of forced conversions and sexual harassment at TCS's Nashik office.
This move follows the custody of two suspects by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad.
Advocate Monika Arora confirmed the inquiry, saying the panel aims to get to the bottom of what really happened.
Human Rights Commission seeks TCS records
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised a full and fair investigation into whether the incident amounts to "corporate jihad."
The Human Rights Commission wants TCS to share complaint records and BPO details, while police are being asked for updates on whether the head of operations of the concerned office has been named as an accused and, if not, why.
So far, nine cases have been registered as authorities step up their efforts at the Nashik office.