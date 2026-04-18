Panel probes forced conversions, sexual harassment at TCS Nashik office

Human Rights Commission seeks TCS records

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised a full and fair investigation into whether the incident amounts to "corporate jihad."

The Human Rights Commission wants TCS to share complaint records and BPO details, while police are being asked for updates on whether the head of operations of the concerned office has been named as an accused and, if not, why.

So far, nine cases have been registered as authorities step up their efforts at the Nashik office.