Pani Wala Bend landslide blocks Mussoorie-Dehradun road, nearly 10-km jam
A landslide at Pani Wala Bend, triggered by nonstop rain and ongoing road-widening work, has completely blocked the Mussoorie-Dehradun road.
The road is blocked, leading to a nearly 10-kilometer-long traffic jam.
For safety, authorities have stopped vehicles in several spots until things clear up.
Tourists and locals stranded, ambulances trapped
Tourists and locals have been stranded for hours.
Ayush Chhabra from Uttar Pradesh shared that they were stuck for over an hour and cautioned others to avoid the route right now.
The jam has also delayed people heading to hospitals, railway stations, and even trapped ambulances.
Laborers working, reopening likely delayed
Laborers have been working through tough conditions since last night to clear the debris, but are struggling without tea or water.
Reopening the road is likely to take time, so travelers should avoid this stretch right now.