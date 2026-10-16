Panipat man rescues 8-year-old from open drain caught on CCTV
India
In Panipat, Haryana, an eight-year-old boy slipped and fell into an open drain while walking on a road with no cover.
Luckily, a man noticed what happened and immediately jumped in to pull the boy out, an act that was all caught on CCTV.
The quick rescue has renewed concerns about the condition of the road in Panipat.
Repeat drain incidents spur safety demands
This isn't the first time something like this has happened; just last month, a woman was swept into a drain on the same stretch.
With an uncovered section of the drain and muddy roads making things risky for everyone, people are urging local authorities to finally step up safety measures so these accidents don't keep happening.