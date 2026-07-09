Pankaj Chaudhary vows probe into Ayodhya's Ram Temple donation misuse
India
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary called the alleged misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple "very unfortunate" and promised a thorough investigation by both state and central governments.
He stressed that anyone found guilty will face the "strictest punishment."
Chaudhary also pointed out that an independent trust (not the government) runs the temple's operations.
Chaudhary criticizes Rahul, Akhilesh, backs SIT
Addressing criticism from Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said they are not sincere about Lord Ram, and stood by the Special Investigation Team's probe, saying there is no reason to doubt its fairness.
He sounded confident about BJP's chances in the 2027 state elections, crediting ongoing development work for public trust.