Pankaj Chaudhary vows probe into Ayodhya's Ram Temple donation misuse India Jul 09, 2026

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary called the alleged misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple "very unfortunate" and promised a thorough investigation by both state and central governments.

He stressed that anyone found guilty will face the "strictest punishment."

Chaudhary also pointed out that an independent trust (not the government) runs the temple's operations.