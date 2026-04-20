Pankaj Nayyar fatally shot in Preet Vihar parking dispute
India
A simple parking dispute in East Delhi's Preet Vihar took a shocking turn early Monday, when 34-year-old Pankaj Nayyar (visiting his brother from Noida) was fatally shot after an argument with his neighbor, Gaurav Sharma.
The disagreement started over Sharma parking his Fortuner, as he had space for only one vehicle and his BMW was already parked, but things quickly escalated.
Police file FIR under Arms Act
Police got calls about the shooting around 2:22am. Pankaj was rushed to the hospital but sadly could not be saved.
After the incident, Sharma and his associates fled.
Police have filed an FIR under the BNS and Arms Act and are now working to trace and arrest the accused.