Panna SDM Ramnivas Choudhary's complaint lands delivery executive in jail
India
In Panna, Madhya Pradesh, a delivery executive landed in jail after an SDM, Ramnivas Choudhary, claimed his online order was short on mobile covers.
Even though Vijay Kushwaha, the delivery guy, explained the return policy and delivered a sealed package, Choudhary dismissed him and called the police.
The whole exchange was caught on video and surfaced on the internet.
Vijay Kushwaha bailed SDM faces show-cause
Kushwaha got bail on July 22.
Now, officials are questioning Choudhary's actions: Panna's collector plans to issue him a show-cause notice and the district police chief called it likely "abuse of power."
Police also clarified that Kushwaha was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance inside the SDM office.