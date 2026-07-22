Panshul Bansal clinches AIR 2 after NEET-UG paper leak controversies
India
Panshul Bansal grabbed AIR two in NEET-UG 2026, scoring an impressive 715 out of 720 in the re-exam held after paper leak controversies.
The test, conducted by the National Testing Agency on June 21, saw Bansal tie with the top scorer.
Panshul Bansal credits routine, targets AIIMS
Bansal credits his success to a steady routine: six to seven hours of daily self-study, regular mock tests, and making time for exercise and sleep.
Instead of joining protests over the paper leak, he chose to focus on improving his score, telling NDTV he saw it as "an opportunity."
Now, he's set his sights on studying MBBS at AIIMS New Delhi and is considering specializations like cardiac or neurosurgery.