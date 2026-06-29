'Papa save me...': JEE aspirant's mysterious call before death 

Unanswered questions

Jaya's father on the call

Around 11:00pm they received a call from an unknown number informing them about Jaya's critical condition under the flyover and her admission to a hospital. Shortly after this, Yogesh received another call from the same number. This time it was Jaya, crying in pain and pleading for help. Before he could ask what had happened, a hospital staff member took over and asked her to rest. About half an hour later, the family was informed of Jaya's death.