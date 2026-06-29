'Papa save me...': JEE aspirant's mysterious call before death
What's the story
A 17-year-old engineering aspirant from Araria district, Bihar, died under mysterious circumstances in Kota, Rajasthan. The deceased has been identified as Jaya Shree. She was found critically injured beneath the Vigyan Nagar flyover on Saturday night and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Before her death, Jaya made a desperate phone call to her father from the hospital. "Papa, save me. I'm dying. My body is in terrible pain," she cried during the call.
Final plea
'Papa, save me. I'm dying'
Her father, Yogesh Panjiyar, had spoken to her earlier that evening like he used to regularly. During that call, he said she sounded cheerful and told her parents that she would be going to the mess for dinner, after which she would call her mother. When Jaya didn't call her mother later that night, the family grew worried. They asked a girl staying near Jaya's accommodation to check on her.
Unanswered questions
Jaya's father on the call
Around 11:00pm they received a call from an unknown number informing them about Jaya's critical condition under the flyover and her admission to a hospital. Shortly after this, Yogesh received another call from the same number. This time it was Jaya, crying in pain and pleading for help. Before he could ask what had happened, a hospital staff member took over and asked her to rest. About half an hour later, the family was informed of Jaya's death.
Ongoing probe
Family demands investigation into daughter's death
The circumstances of Jaya's death remain unclear and the family is waiting for answers from authorities in Kota. Yogesh said he still doesn't know how his daughter got injured or how she reached the hospital. He added that only a police investigation would reveal what happened. Jaya had moved to Kota six months ago to take coaching for JEE after securing good marks in her Class X exam.