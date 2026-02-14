Paper slip bomb threat found in Kolkata-Shillong IndiGo flight lavatory
What's the story
A bomb scare was reported on an IndiGo flight at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday. The incident involved flight 6E 3074, which was scheduled to fly to Shillong at 9:15am. A handwritten note on a slip of paper claiming there was a bomb on board was found inside the aircraft's lavatory during boarding.
Evacuation measures
Passengers evacuated as precautionary measure
Upon discovering the note, all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft as a precautionary measure. The plane was then shifted to an isolation bay for a thorough security check. The Airport Director informed that the aircraft had been shifted to the isolation bay. "During boarding, a piece of paper was found inside the toilet of the aircraft stating there was a bomb onboard," the director was quoted as saying.
Airline response
Security threat noticed onboard, says IndiGo
An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident and said all necessary protocols were activated. "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 3074 operating from Kolkata to Shillong," the spokesperson stated. "Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks."
Previous incidents
Similar incident last month
This is not the first time IndiGo has faced such a situation. Last month, flight 6E 2608 from Delhi to Pune was also subjected to a bomb threat after a similar note was found in its lavatory. The aircraft landed safely at Pune airport, and all passengers were deboarded without incident. After thorough checks by security agencies, no suspicious items were found, and the aircraft was cleared for normal operations.