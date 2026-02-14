Paper slip bomb threat found in Kolkata-Shillong IndiGo flight lavatory

A bomb scare was reported on an IndiGo flight at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday. The incident involved flight 6E 3074, which was scheduled to fly to Shillong at 9:15am. A handwritten note on a slip of paper claiming there was a bomb on board was found inside the aircraft's lavatory during boarding.

Evacuation measures Passengers evacuated as precautionary measure Upon discovering the note, all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft as a precautionary measure. The plane was then shifted to an isolation bay for a thorough security check. The Airport Director informed that the aircraft had been shifted to the isolation bay. "During boarding, a piece of paper was found inside the toilet of the aircraft stating there was a bomb onboard," the director was quoted as saying.

Airline response Security threat noticed onboard, says IndiGo An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident and said all necessary protocols were activated. "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 3074 operating from Kolkata to Shillong," the spokesperson stated. "Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks."

