Paramedical student Uday Gowda found dead in Marappanapalya, Bengaluru
India
A 20-year-old paramedical student, Uday Gowda, was found dead in his room in Marappanapalya, Bengaluru, on Sunday after neighbors noticed a strong smell and called his family.
Police say he had likely been gone for about three days before being discovered.
Police send Gowda's phone for analysis
Uday's father shared that he had been away due to health issues, so Uday was alone at the time.
The family described him as someone who stuck to his routine and mentioned he had just come back from a Tirupati trip without showing any signs of trouble.
Police are investigating and have sent his phone for analysis while the community mourns this unexpected loss.