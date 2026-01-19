Paratrooper, critically injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K, dies

A paratrooper, who was critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir 's Kishtwar district on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries. The operation was launched on Sunday in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt. The gunfight left eight soldiers injured due to splinter injuries from a grenade attack by hiding terrorists.

Operation details Operation TRASHI-I resumes after temporary suspension The operation was temporarily suspended late Sunday night due to challenging terrain but resumed early Monday morning. The area is dense with vegetation and steep slopes, making visibility and movement difficult. Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a military hospital during the intervening night of January 18 and 19, officials said.

Tribute Army pays tribute to fallen paratrooper The Army paid tribute to Havildar, acknowledging his supreme sacrifice during the operation. "We honor his indomitable courage, valor and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief," they said. Multiple teams from the army, police, and paramilitary forces are involved in combing operations with drones and sniffer dogs.

Operation TRASHI-I 'Operation TRASHI-I' launched in Jammu region The army believes two to three terrorists linked with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are trapped in the area. The operation, named "Operation TRASHI-I," was launched by the Jammu-based White Knight Corps. This is the third encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Jammu region this year, following earlier incidents in Kahog and Najote forests on January 7 and 13 respectively.

