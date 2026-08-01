Parbati Barua: Padma Shri for wildlife conservation, pioneering mahout
India
Parbati Barua, known as the Daughter of Elephants, received the Padma Shri for her work in wildlife conservation.
Growing up in Assam's royal family surrounded by elephants, she turned her childhood passion into a groundbreaking career as India's first female elephant mahout.
Trained over 500 elephants without tranquilizers
Barua has trained over 500 elephants using gentle Assamese methods (no tranquilizers needed).
She's helped guide lost elephant families home and shares a special bond with three elephants she calls her daughters.
Her inspiring journey was even featured in the BBC documentary Queen of the Elephants, spreading awareness about wildlife conservation to people everywhere.