Parents cheer NEET UG re-exam takers in viral Instagram video
A video of parents cheering students as they left NEET UG re-exam centers has struck a chord online.
After weeks of uncertainty and having to retake the test following the decision to conduct a re-examination, this simple gesture felt like a big moment of encouragement.
The clip quickly spread on Instagram, showing just how much support matters during stressful times.
Over 2.2 million students retook NEET
The video's caption urged parents to celebrate their kids no matter the outcome, acknowledging how tough it was for students to stay motivated and prepare again.
More than 2.2 million students took the re-exam at thousands of centers across India and abroad, with strict security measures in place.
Many viewers saw the applause as a well-deserved recognition of every student's perseverance.