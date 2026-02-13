Parents' murder accused sent for mental health evaluation
India
A Bengaluru software engineer named Rohan was diagnosed with schizophrenia after allegedly killing his parents on February 11, 2026.
His father, a retired Navy captain, and his mother, a dentist, were found stabbed at their Vignan Nagar home.
After his arrest, the court sent Rohan for a medical check at Nimhans before any police questioning could happen.
Tension at home
Investigators found that things had been tense at home—Rohan felt criticized by his father for not having a job and claimed his mother was trying to poison him.
He also struggled with being compared to his sister in the US.
Police think financial stress added fuel to the fire since Rohan had asked his parents for money to start a business.