Parents of 2 IIT Bombay suicide victims meet Rahul Gandhi
India
Parents of two students who died by suicide at IIT Bombay met with Rahul Gandhi, asking for his support in their fight for justice.
They have accused the institute of caste discrimination and say there has been little progress in the investigations.
The families are calling for the arrest of a professor and the director under laws protecting Dalit rights.
Gandhi assures support, parents seek probe
Rahul Gandhi assured the families that he and Congress stand with them.
The parents also want a proper investigation into what happened.