Parents of IIT Bombay suicide victim approach Bombay High Court
After losing their son to a death by suicide at IIT Bombay last month, his parents are taking their fight for justice to the Bombay High Court.
They believe the current investigation is biased and want a new officer on the case.
Having spent 21 days protesting at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, they are now moving their demonstration right to IIT Bombay's main gate.
Family alleges probe bias, casteist harassment
The family says police have not questioned Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who is named in the FIR, and claims key CCTV footage is missing.
Their lawyer says, "The investigation is moving in one direction, and it appears that the authorities are trying to protect the accused."
The parents believe harassment and casteist remarks pushed their son over the edge, and they are demanding a thorough investigation so he gets justice.