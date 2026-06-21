Parents protest at Ahmedabad NEET-UG retest over Hindu kanthi removal
India
A brief protest broke out outside the NEET-UG retest center in Ahmedabad on Sunday, as parents objected to frisking rules that asked Hindu students to remove their sacred threads (kanthi).
They felt it was unfair since students wearing hijabs were allowed in without removing them.
Police clarify NTA screening, protesters released
Police quickly managed the situation and explained that center staff asked students to remove certain items, including Hindu sacred threads and other accessories, as part of the prescribed screening process under NTA dress code rules.
After clearing up misunderstandings, two protesters were released and the exam went ahead smoothly for around 10,445 candidates across 23 centers.