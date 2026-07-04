Parents suspect Little Scholars locked toddler in Bengaluru bathroom
India
A two-and-one-half-year-old girl started showing serious fear of bathrooms after attending Little Scholars day care in Bengaluru, with her parents suspecting she was locked inside as punishment.
Viral videos from the day care show a young child trapped in a restroom, calling for her mother, prompting parents to share disturbing accounts with police.
Caretaker Vijayalakshmi arrested, in judicial custody
Police have arrested 55-year-old caretaker Vijayalakshmi for allegedly locking the child in the bathroom; she's now in judicial custody.
Four other caretakers are being questioned, and police are talking to families as they dig deeper into how children were treated at the day care.