'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2026: Over 4cr students, parents, teachers join
This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha saw a massive turnout—over 4 crore students and lakhs of teachers and parents joined in from across India, tuning in to hear PM Modi's take on handling exams and life beyond marks.
What PM said on handling exams
Modi encouraged students to treat exams like festivals, trust their own study styles, and pick up advice that works for them.
He reminded everyone that skills like discipline, health, and good communication matter just as much as grades.
For teachers, he suggested staying ahead with lessons; for parents, he said effort matters more than scores—echoing a focus on holistic education.
Modi's other suggestions for students, parents, teachers
Besides exam tips, Modi called on young people to swap foreign products for Indian ones and commit to building a stronger India—think skill-building, self-confidence, going local (Swadeshi), cleanliness, and moving past colonial mindsets.
The event also gave parents and teachers practical ways to support students without piling on stress—making it helpful for anyone navigating school or personal growth.