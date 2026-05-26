Parisarakkagi Naavu asks CJI Surya Kant to reconsider environmentalist comments
A Karnataka-based environmental organization, Parisarakkagi Naavu, has asked the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, to reconsider his recent comments about environmentalists.
The CJI had said activists "You show us a single project in this country where these alleged environmentalists and activists say, 'We welcome this project. Country is progressing well, we welcome this project.' Everything you drag to the court," but the NGO clarified they are not against progress: they just want projects to have proper safeguards and avoid long-term ecological risks.
Parisarakkagi Naavu invokes Article 51A(g)
The group pointed out their work is about protecting natural resources, as required by Article 51A(g) of the Constitution.
They gave examples like the Chamundi Hills ropeway and Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, which they opposed due to serious environmental concerns.
Their message: responsible development means planning with care for nature and public health—not labeling all activists as anti-development.