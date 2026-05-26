Parisarakkagi Naavu asks CJI Surya Kant to reconsider environmentalist comments India May 26, 2026

A Karnataka-based environmental organization, Parisarakkagi Naavu, has asked the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, to reconsider his recent comments about environmentalists.

The CJI had said activists "You show us a single project in this country where these alleged environmentalists and activists say, 'We welcome this project. Country is progressing well, we welcome this project.' Everything you drag to the court," but the NGO clarified they are not against progress: they just want projects to have proper safeguards and avoid long-term ecological risks.