Parliament: 326 MPs charged, 210 face 5 year jail terms
Turns out, 326 members of Parliament are facing criminal charges right now: 251 from the Lok Sabha and 75 from the Rajya Sabha.
Even more concerning, 210 of them are dealing with serious accusations that could land them in jail for five years or longer.
Pending 4,192 cases against lawmakers
Despite the Supreme Court pushing for faster trials since 2018, there are still 4,192 pending cases involving current and former lawmakers.
Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria as amicus curiae says new cases keep piling up, making it tough to clear the backlog.
Kerala leads with 95% MPs charged
Kerala tops the list with nearly all its MPs facing charges (95%), followed by Telangana and Odisha.
To speed things up, Hansaria has suggested special courts just for these cases and regular check-ins by high courts.
The Supreme Court has now ordered dedicated benches to monitor thousands of cases and wants trials against MPs and MLAs prioritized to finally move things forward.