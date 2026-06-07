Parliament education head asks Modi to pause CBSE 3-language rule
India
The head of Parliament's education committee has asked Prime Minister Modi to put the CBSE's new three-language policy for Class 9 on hold.
Parents are worried that making students switch language tracks in the middle of the school year (especially without proper books or teachers) could throw classrooms into chaos.
CBSE orders July rollout despite shortages
CBSE told schools to roll out the new rule by July 1, 2026, even though textbooks aren't ready yet and there aren't enough qualified teachers, especially for Sanskrit.
The board suggested using Class 6 books as a stopgap, but that doesn't really solve things, especially in southern and northeastern states where Hindi isn't common.
The whole issue is now in court, with a decision expected by July 15, 2026.