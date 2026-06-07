Parliament education head asks Modi to pause CBSE 3-language rule

CBSE orders July rollout despite shortages

CBSE told schools to roll out the new rule by July 1, 2026, even though textbooks aren't ready yet and there aren't enough qualified teachers, especially for Sanskrit.

The board suggested using Class 6 books as a stopgap, but that doesn't really solve things, especially in southern and northeastern states where Hindi isn't common.

The whole issue is now in court, with a decision expected by July 15, 2026.