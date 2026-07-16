Parliament opens July 20 to consider 'Vande Mataram' and FCRA
Parliament's monsoon session kicks off July 20, and the government is bringing some headline-making bills.
One big proposal: making it a punishable offense to block or disrespect the singing of Vande Mataram with the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
There's also the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, previously put on hold, which aims to update rules around foreign donations.
Late births and deaths registration tightened
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will tighten up late registration rules for births and deaths.
The foreign contribution bill faced pushback earlier because of Kerala elections but is back for discussion now.
All these bills could be debated and possibly passed this session, so expect some lively debates ahead.