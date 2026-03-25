Parliament passes Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill

Why the bill is controversial

The new amendment updates the 2019 law by removing mentions of different sexual orientations and self-identified identities, and brings in graded punishments based on how much harm is caused to transgender individuals.

However, all suggestions for changes were turned down.

Many student groups and leaders have pushed back, calling the bill exclusionary: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal even warned that criminalizing "alluring" someone into a transgender identity could hurt families and support systems.