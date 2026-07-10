Parliamentary committee proposes suspension instead of removal for jailed ministers
A parliamentary committee wants to shake up the rules for top politicians who land in judicial custody.
Instead of kicking out prime ministers, chief ministers, or ministers after 30 days behind bars, the new idea is to suspend them, so they could return if cleared.
The panel says this avoids creating what stakeholders described as "an unwarranted air of finality and stigma."
Plan proposes fast-track courts, draws criticism
The plan also calls for fast-track courts just for high-ranking officials and sets a clear line: only crimes with five years or more in jail count as "serious."
But most opposition parties had declined to join the panel, calling the move suspicious.
Some legal experts warn that suspending someone just because they are in custody (not convicted) could be misused, especially with strict laws like those around money laundering.