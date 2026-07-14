Parliamentary health panel proposes doubling PM-JAY cover to ₹10L
Big news for anyone using Ayushman Bharat: a parliamentary health committee wants to double the insurance limit under PM-JAY, bumping it up from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per family each year.
This change is meant to help people pay for expensive treatments like liver transplants and complex heart surgeries, so fewer families get stuck with huge medical bills.
Pooled packages, 6-hour cashless approvals, AI
To cover these high costs, the committee suggests special treatment packages funded by pooling resources and working with states and hospitals on pricing.
They also want hospitals to stick to a six-hour deadline for approving cashless treatments (penalties if they don't) and more use of AI tools to speed things up.
Plus, there's a push for bigger enrollment drives in areas with weak internet so everyone gets an Ayushman Card.