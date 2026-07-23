Parliamentary panel flags 2.91cr suspect PDS beneficiaries across India
India's Public Distribution System (PDS) just got a reality check: a Parliamentary committee reported that the Department had identified 2.91 crore "suspect" beneficiaries on its rolls, including lakhs of people who are either deceased, over 100 years old, or listed more than once.
The report also pointed out millions of "silent" ration cards and some cases where minors are the only listed household member.
Panel urges checks, 20cr+ cards digitized
The committee wants these names verified quickly (think field checks) to make sure real families aren't left out.
On the tech side, over 20 crore ration cards have been digitized, and most Fair Price Shops now use ePoS machines for smoother food grain distribution, even in remote areas.
The government is also pushing for better transparency with local-language receipts, SMS alerts, and grievance redressal mechanisms if anyone faces issues getting their rations.