Parliamentary panel meet aviation officials November 13 after Joshimath crash
India
After a helicopter crash near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, took six lives on October 30, a key parliamentary committee is set to meet aviation officials on November 13.
The goal? To get answers and push for safer skies.
Committee to probe Uttarakhand helicopter crashes
Led by JD-U MP Sanjay Jha, the committee will also review a worrying spike: five crashes happened in less than two months last year.
They're set to deliberate on the high number of helicopter crashes that were reported from Uttarakhand in 2025 so that future flights are much safer for everyone.