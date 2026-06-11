Parliamentary panel suggests multiple NEET-UG sittings after May 3 cancelation
Big news for medical aspirants: the parliamentary panel has suggested holding NEET-UG more than once a year.
This comes after the May 3, 2026, exam was canceled after allegations of a paper leak, leaving students stressed and uncertain.
Committee members, including MP Ram Gopal Yadav, pushed for this change during talks with officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Medical Commission (NMC).
Panel seeks 2-3 NEET-UG exams annually
The committee wants NEET-UG to happen two or three times annually, so students get more chances and less stress if something goes wrong.
The government is also looking at computer-based testing (CBT) in the future, but there are worries about internet access and regional language options for rural students.
Right now, NEET-UG is only held once a year. Past suggestions for multiple sittings haven't been rolled out yet.