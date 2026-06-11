Parliamentary panel suggests multiple NEET-UG sittings after May 3 cancelation

Panel seeks 2-3 NEET-UG exams annually

The committee wants NEET-UG to happen two or three times annually, so students get more chances and less stress if something goes wrong.

The government is also looking at computer-based testing (CBT) in the future, but there are worries about internet access and regional language options for rural students.

Right now, NEET-UG is only held once a year. Past suggestions for multiple sittings haven't been rolled out yet.