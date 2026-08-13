Parliamentary report: nearly 3-quarters of Indian students leave before higher-secondary
India
A new parliamentary report says nearly three out of four Indian students leave school before finishing higher secondary.
The report says there just aren't enough secondary and higher secondary schools.
The report also points out that the dropout problem is worse in some regions, based on recent school data.
India's secondary school shortage leaves millions
Of 10,92,671 government and government-aided schools in India, most are primary: only 1,61,808 are secondary and 90,866 are higher secondary.
This shortage means millions of students simply don't have a place to continue their studies after primary school.
The panel recommends upgrading more schools to offer higher classes and making sure facilities like ramps and accessible toilets for children with special needs aren't overlooked anymore.