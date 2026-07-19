Parliament's monsoon session kicks off July 20 with 5 bills
Parliament's Monsoon Session kicks off July 20 and runs through August 13, with five new bills on the table.
Big topics include changes to income tax rules and the number of Supreme Court judges, plus updates to how births and deaths are registered, MSME regulations, and national honors.
Two of these aim to replace earlier ordinances.
Two bills revived amid MP defections
The government is also bringing back two older bills for more discussion: one on foreign funding rules and another on education reforms.
Meanwhile, the opposition is gearing up to challenge any move to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill.
There's a lot of political drama brewing too: 20 Trinamool Congress MPs just switched sides to join the ruling coalition, along with six Shiv Sena MPs moving over as well.
To keep things civil (or at least try), an all-party meeting is set for July 19.