Parrot astrologer tricks IT officer into giving valuables worth ₹35L+

How the parrot astrologer con job played out

After handing over his valuables (date not specified; before March 15, 2026) with the promise they'd be returned post-ritual, the officer was repeatedly contacted by Shekar for nearly a week—who delayed returning them, saying the rituals were ongoing—before the accused disappeared.

He filed a police complaint (date not specified in source).

Police arrested Shekar near Cantonment Railway Station; during questioning, he admitted to the scam.

Some stolen items were recovered from a local jeweler on March 15.

The investigation is ongoing.