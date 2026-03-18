Parrot astrologer tricks IT officer into giving valuables worth ₹35L+
A Bengaluru income tax officer was tricked out of valuables estimated at about ₹31-35 lakh (estimates vary) by a 59-year-old man, Shekar, who posed as a roadside parrot astrologer; police later recovered items worth roughly ₹20.6 lakh.
In the period leading up to March 2026, Shekar convinced the officer that expensive rituals were needed for career success and personal safety, starting with a ₹50,000 puja and escalating to demands for jewelry.
How the parrot astrologer con job played out
After handing over his valuables (date not specified; before March 15, 2026) with the promise they'd be returned post-ritual, the officer was repeatedly contacted by Shekar for nearly a week—who delayed returning them, saying the rituals were ongoing—before the accused disappeared.
He filed a police complaint (date not specified in source).
Police arrested Shekar near Cantonment Railway Station; during questioning, he admitted to the scam.
Some stolen items were recovered from a local jeweler on March 15.
The investigation is ongoing.