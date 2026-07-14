Parsauna mother Kusum, 38, allegedly poisons herself and 3 daughters
A heartbreaking event unfolded in Parsauna village, Uttar Pradesh, where Kusum, a 38-year-old mother, allegedly poisoned herself and her three daughters after being deeply upset about her husband's suspected second marriage.
Sadly, Kusum and her 10-year-old daughter Radhika passed away during treatment, while her other two daughters (aged 12 and eight) are still recovering in the hospital.
Police investigate husband's suspected remarriage
Police say Kusum's husband works in Delhi and was suspected of remarrying, which caused tension at home.
Even though both families tried to settle things just a day before the incident, Kusum's distress seemed to grow when her husband didn't return as expected.
Authorities are expected to record statements from relatives and continue their investigation as the surviving girls receive care.