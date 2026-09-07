Part of priests' retirement home collapses in Muthalakkodam, killing 2
India
A demolition job in Muthalakkodam, Idukki, took a tragic turn on Monday when part of an old priests' retirement home suddenly collapsed.
Two workers, Joy P.J. 61, and Anoop Mathew, 45, didn't make it, while two others are fighting for their lives in the hospital.
Injured critical at St. George hospital
The injured, Mithil Mandal from Assam and Govindaraj from Tamil Nadu, are in critical condition at St. George Hospital.
The demolition had official approval, but police will investigate whether any safety lapses occurred during the demolition process, and local authorities have sought an immediate report to figure out what went wrong and prevent future tragedies.